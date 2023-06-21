Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281,553 shares of company stock worth $1,646,669,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

