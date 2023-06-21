Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 441 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $399.67 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

