The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $270.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

