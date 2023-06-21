Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,360 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,704 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of CTSH opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

