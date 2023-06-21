Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 230 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

