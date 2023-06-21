Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

