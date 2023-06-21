Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.