Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.