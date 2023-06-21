Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.24 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,612 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $27,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

