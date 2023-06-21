Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

MCHP stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.