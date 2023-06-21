Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $974,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $362.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

