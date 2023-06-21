Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

