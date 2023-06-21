IAM Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

