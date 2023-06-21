Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.