Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

