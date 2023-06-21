TFB Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $469.39 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $437.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

