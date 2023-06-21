Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
IVV stock opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.63.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
