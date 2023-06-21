Lpwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lpwm LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $438.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

