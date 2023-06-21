CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $469.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

