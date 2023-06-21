Snider Financial Group Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.35 and a 200 day moving average of $406.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.