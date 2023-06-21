City State Bank Purchases 24,831 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City State Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

