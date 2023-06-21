MKT Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.