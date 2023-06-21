Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $415.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

