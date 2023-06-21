Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

