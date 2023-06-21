Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.22. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 51,700 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Bridge Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

