Versant Capital Management Inc Has $525,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.