Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 144,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 17,087.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

