CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,064 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.17 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

