Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

NYSE HCA opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $296.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

