CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,141 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.