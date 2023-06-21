Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

