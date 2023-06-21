CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Workday were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $226.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

