Wedmont Private Capital Sells 131 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $342.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $265.98 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,376 shares of company stock worth $19,258,455. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

