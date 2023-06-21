RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $320.56

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 320.56 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 257.60 ($3.30). RWS shares last traded at GBX 258.60 ($3.31), with a volume of 540,687 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.01) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

RWS Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £996.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RWS Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,205.37). In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($130,006.40). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,205.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000 over the last ninety days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

