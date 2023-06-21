UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

NYSE APD opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

