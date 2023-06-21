Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.