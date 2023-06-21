Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.3 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.