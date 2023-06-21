Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

HON stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.81 and its 200 day moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $592,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $249,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $2,077,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 156.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

