Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, June 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

