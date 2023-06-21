Aries Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

