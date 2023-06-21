iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

