Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

