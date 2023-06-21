Aries Wealth Management Buys 165 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

