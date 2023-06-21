Aries Wealth Management Has $634,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

