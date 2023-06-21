Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after acquiring an additional 230,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 502,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

