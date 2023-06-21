Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

