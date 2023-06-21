Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 15,165 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

