Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

