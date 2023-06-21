Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,051 FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

