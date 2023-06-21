Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 164 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

